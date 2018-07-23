Man's body found outside house in Missionvale

The body of an unknown man was found in a yard in Tromp Street, Missionvale, on Monday morning.

The man had been stabbed several times and left for dead.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the owner of the house, a 60-year-old man, heard noises outside his house at about 1am but went back to sleep.

"When he woke in the morning and went outside, he found the body of an unknown man believed to be about 25 years of age. The body was in the yard near to the front door,” he said.

“The deceased was stabbed several times in the upper body and neck.”

Labans said the motive was unknown. No valuables were found on the body.

“There was no wallet or anything to indicate his identity,” he said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact detectives.

“He was dressed in black Adidas takkies, white socks with white short pants and a t-shirt with a red hat,” Labans said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083 243 45 67