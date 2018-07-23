i
News

Gigaba to make announcement on leadership at Home Affairs

By Naledi Shange - 23 July 2018
Malusi Gigaba
Malusi Gigaba
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Has Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni called it quits?

The question will be answered when Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba gives what his department says will be “a major announcement pertaining to the department's executive management” on Monday.

eNCA reported that Apleni would be stepping down from the post he has held for almost 10 years.

Department spokesperson Thabo Mokgola would not immediately confirm whether Apleni was stepping down‚ saying he had not been briefed on the matter.

Efforts to reach Apleni were not immediately successful.

Apleni successfully challenged his suspension in 2017‚ amid a controversy around the granting of citizenship to the Gupta family.

Latest Videos

The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard
Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos

Most Read

X