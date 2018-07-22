Roadworks between Port Elizabeth and Despatch

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers that day and night roadworks is scheduled to take place on the R75 between Port Elizabeth and Despatch from Monday, 23 July 2018 to Thursday, 26 July 2018.

The planned traffic accommodation is as follows:

Left lane between St Leonards Road and Spondo will be closed for 1km during the day and reopened during peak hours when are travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch.

The right lane between Spondo and Johnson Road will be closed when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch during the day and reopened during peak hours.

The left lane between Johnson Road and Perseverance Road will be closed when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch during the day and reopened during peak hours.

The right lane will be closed for 400m when travelling from Mission Arterial Road heading towards Despatch during the day and reopened during peak hours.

The left lane, 1km after Mission Arterial Road, will be closed for 500m during the day and reopened during peak hours when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch.

The left lane between Ralo and Perseverance Road will be closed when travelling from Despatch towards Port Elizabeth.

The right lane between Johnson Road and Spondo Road will be closed when travelling from Despatch towards Port Elizabeth during the day and reopened during peak hours.

The left lane between St Leonards and Chase Drive Road will be closed during the day and reopened during peak hours when travelling from Despatch towards Port Elizabeth.

Night works are expected to take place between 7pm and 5am daily at the intersection at the corner of St Leonards and R75 Road during the week. There will be a stop and go sections.

“Motorists are asked to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and to use caution when making use of the road,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region’s Manager.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.