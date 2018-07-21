Chocolate seller arrested for theft

An alleged thief was caught redhanded after sneaking into the Sidwell traffic department claiming to be selling chocolates before allegedly stealing a laptop, camera and boots.

Vuyo Manqoyi, 36, from New Brighton, was bust after a municipal security official spotted him trying to walk out of the building while allegedly carrying a laptop, a camera and a pair of boots.

The burglary happened at 3.30pm on Wednesday at the Sidwell department at Cresswell Road.

Manqoyi appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R1,000 bail.

According to officials at the department, the suspect allegedly gained access to the restricted part of the building after claiming he was selling chocolates to staff.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said when Manqoyi was leaving the building, a municipal security official stopped him.

“He claimed to be selling boxes of chocolates. He even tried to sell the chocolates to the security official who stopped him.

“The security official declined and asked the man to open his backpack.

“A traffic department laptop, camera and a pair of boots were found inside.

“On further investigation, it was established the suspect had broken into a room in the building and stolen the items.” Labans said a case of burglary and theft had been opened and the man arrested. The case was postponed until August 27, when he is due to appear in the same court again.