Woman and child hit while trying to across busy N2

Seven-year-old and her mother, both from Humansdorp, hit by a bakkie

A 33-year-old mother and her seven-year-old-child were injured when a Nissan NP200 bakkie collided into them when they ran across the N2, opposite CTM, at about 1:15pm on Friday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.