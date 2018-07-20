UPDATE │ Three arrested for Joubertina farm robbery

Police arrested three alleged robbers on Friday in connection with an attack on a couple on a farm in Joubertina on Thursday.

The couple were attacked by a gang of four knife wielding men who held them captive overnight until Friday morning.

Three suspects were arrested when they were caught on the N10, about 30km’s from Cookhouse, driving a stolen bakkie.

The farm attack happened at about 8pm on Thursday night and the couple managed to free themselves and alert police by Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said that between three and four men accosted the couple – who are caretakers living on the farm - while holding them up inside their home.

“The owner does not live on the farm. It appears that one of the suspects threw a rock into the house, breaking a window while another suspect kicked open the front door. Once they got into the house, a scuffle ensued with the 50-year-old man who was overpowered. One of the suspects was armed with a knife and threatened the couple. The men then forced the caretaker to take them to the main farm house,” she said.

“At the main house the men took electronic appliances such as televisions, solar panels, a microwave and groceries. They returned to the caretakers home at about 3am and stole various items from their house as well.”

The suspects fled in a Toyota Hilux bakkie after tying the couple up and locking them inside their home.

“The wife managed to free herself at about 6am (on Friday) and then run to the neighbouring farm for assistance,” she said.

“The farm is in a very remote area in the mountains near Joubertina. The cellphone reception is very poor.”During the robbery the man was assaulted.

By 8am on Friday police were alerted to the robbery and went to the scene.

At 2pm, the police helicopter together with Cradock Flying Squad spotted the bakkie heading towards Cookhouse.

“A chase ensued and the vehicle was pulled off the road. Three suspects aged between 19 and 33 years old were arrested. One suspect managed to escape,” Swart said.

“All the stole items were still inside the vehicle as well as a firearm.”

On Wednesday evening, an elderly Thornhill couple were robbed on their farm by three knife-wielding men.

The couple, in their 60’s, were held up on the Doringkop Farm while watching television.

The attackers stole the television set and two firearms before fleeing.

All three suspects will appear in the Joubertina Magistrates Court on Monday.