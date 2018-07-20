Presidency website hit by hacker
The Presidency’s website was offline on Thursday evening after it appears to have been hacked.
A Twitter user called “paladin” (@VirusSec) claimed responsibility for the hack and tweeted that it was linked to South Africa’s lion bone trade.
Environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa announced on Monday that 1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually from South Africa.
“Paladin” also tweeted last year he was attacking government website www.gov.za for “allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones”.
The Presidency’s website was reportedly hacked earlier this month, and visitors were greeted with: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! [sic].”
https://t.co/OkvbtyoSps #offline— paladin (@VirusSec) July 19, 2018
Greed has taken over the African presidency long ago.#OpFunKill pic.twitter.com/q7M0bHMcP6