NMU programme set to honour Madiba’s legacy
Varsity launches year-long campaign to mark centenary of icon’s birth
The Nelson Mandela University will put transformation at the forefront of its plans to honour former president and namesake Nelson Mandela – and to do this, a Chair for Critical Studies in Higher Education Transformation will be launched next week.
