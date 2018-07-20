Man wounded in PE gang shooting

Three people were wounded and two killed in a several gang related shootings over the past six days.

The latest shooting happened on Thursday evening when a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and shoulder in a suspect gang related walk-by shooting.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the shooting happened at 6pm while the man was standing in front of a house in Pienaar Street.

“The victim was standing inside the yard when two suspects approached him and started shooting. The suspects fled after firing several shots,” she said.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Naidu said that the gang affiliation of both victim and suspects are unknown.

This comes after a 19 -year-old and 20-year-old were injured on Monday evening.

The two were standing at the corners of Fichardt Street and Kobus Road in Helenvale when a gunman started shooting. During the shooting, the two innocent victims were shot.

On Saturday night, Clevon Booysen, 26, and Chester Baartman, 20, were shot dead while standing in front of a house, also in Pienaar Street, at around 8pm

Asked about possible motives for the shooting, Naidu said that it was believed to involve a turf war between rival gangs in the area. “The incidents are still under investigation,” she added.

It remains unknown whether all the recent shootings are linked.

All the cases have been taken over by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.