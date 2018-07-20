i
Hardware store robbed in Addo

By Gareth Wilson - 20 July 2018
file picture
Image: Gareth Wilson

Three gunmen robbed a hardware store in Main Road, Addo, on Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said that the men entered the store at 9:30am.

“They ordered the staff to lie down on the store floor and demanded the money. Before fleeing the suspects stole laptop and cellphones as well.”

Swart said that the men fled on foot after the robbery.

No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.

1 day ago

22 hours ago

6 days ago

