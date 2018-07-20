Extension given for objections to Schoenies mine
The department of environmental affairs has granted the Schoenmakerskop Ratepayers & Residents’ Association 20 days’ extension to the deadline for appeals against the approval of a proposed sand mine just outside the village.
