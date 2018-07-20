Apartheid state ‘feared icon’s death’

The apartheid government feared that South Africa would erupt in unrest if Nelson Mandela died in prison.

This came to light in a US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) document titled “Nelson Mandela: What if Alive and Well and Free in South Africa”.

The document was released with scores of others by Washington-based Property of the People group on Tuesday to mark what would have been the icon’s 100th birthday.

“South African officials have been considering Mandela’s release primarily because they fear that the death in prison of the ageing leader (who is 68) would trigger massive upheavals and would intensify international criticism‚” the document says.

It was prepared in September 1986‚ almost four years before Mandela’s release.

The document was prepared by the CIA’s “Office of Leadership Analysis for the Secretary of State’s Advisory Committee on South Africa”.

Another part of the document reveals how the CIA felt Mandela’s age would motivate him to ensure transition happened speedily in the country.

“Mandela’s age and his perception of his place in history are likely to push him to move quickly on talks.

“His perception that there is relatively little time left to him might enhance his willingness to compromise on secondary issues‚” it said.

- TimesLIVE