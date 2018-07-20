Mango Airlines confirmed on Friday it was investigating a text message allegedly sent by one of its employees to another staff member‚ saying they should not return to work because they are black and HIV positive.

The text message‚ in the form of a screengrab posted on social media‚ comes from someone saved as “Mandy HR Mango” in the recipient’s phonebook.

It has since gone viral.

The message reads: “Mango cannot allow you to work with us‚ you are black and Hiv positive. That is just too much for us.”