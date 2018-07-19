i
News

Police search for missing PE teenager

By Herald Reporter - 19 July 2018
Kimberley Chitiyo.
Kimberley Chitiyo.

Police are searching for a missing Motherwell teenager, who was last seen three days ago.

According to police, 15-year-old Kimberley Chitiyo went missing from her home in Motherwell on 16 July, 2018 after her mother realised at about 15:00 that she was no longer in the house.

She was last seen wearing a pink jersey, a grey pleated skirt and white tekkies. Chitiyo speaks fluent in Xhosa and Shona.

She is tall and dark in complexion and looks larger than normal for her age group.

Any person with information that could assist the police in finding her can contact the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) investigator Warrant Officer Smith at 071 352 5094.

In May, police said they had investigated three cases in a month where a minor left home without telling anyone where they were going. This led police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu to warning members of the public that should they assist runaways, they could face arrest if criminal intent was shown.

ALSO READ

Missing baby found after a month

A three-month-old baby‚ who was allegedly snatched from his sleeping mother’s side on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last month‚ has been found. The ...
News
13 days ago

Missing PE teen found unharmed

Police have found the teenage girl who has been dodging police for more than a month after she allegedly ran away from home. Rosche Wesso, 14, was ...
News
1 month ago

Uitenhage police search for missing teen

Uitenhage police launched a search operation this week after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Freedom Day. It is alleged that Micaylen ...
News
2 years ago

Latest Videos

The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard
Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos

Most Read

X