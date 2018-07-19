Police search for missing PE teenager

Police are searching for a missing Motherwell teenager, who was last seen three days ago.

According to police, 15-year-old Kimberley Chitiyo went missing from her home in Motherwell on 16 July, 2018 after her mother realised at about 15:00 that she was no longer in the house.

She was last seen wearing a pink jersey, a grey pleated skirt and white tekkies. Chitiyo speaks fluent in Xhosa and Shona.

She is tall and dark in complexion and looks larger than normal for her age group.

Any person with information that could assist the police in finding her can contact the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) investigator Warrant Officer Smith at 071 352 5094.

In May, police said they had investigated three cases in a month where a minor left home without telling anyone where they were going. This led police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu to warning members of the public that should they assist runaways, they could face arrest if criminal intent was shown.