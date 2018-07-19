Madiba honoured at birthplace
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, put their political differences aside when they visited Mvezo in the Eastern Cape to honour what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. Ramaphosa and Zuma used Wednesday’s centenary celebrations to reinforce that the iconic statesman had never “sold out” anyone but had paved the way for a democratic South Africa and brought in political freedom.
