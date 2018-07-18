Woman assaulted by best friend speaks out
The assault occurred after an end-of-the-year staff party when Mahlangu offered Mandeka a place to sleep for the night as her husband could not fetch her from Uitenhage.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.