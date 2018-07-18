Two robberies within an hour

Two house robberies occurred within an hour of each other in Walmer on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the first incident happened in Union Road when a 73-year-old man woke up at 3am to find a man standing near his bedroom window.

“A confrontation ensued and the suspect assaulted the elderly man. During the scuffle, the suspect managed to grab a cellphone before running away,” he said.

“The suspect was not armed with any weapon at the time however the elderly man was injured on the arm and head during the scuffle.”

About an hour later, a woman was attacked in her home in 10th Avenue, Walmer.

“Two suspects broke open the door prompting the 20-year-old woman to wake up. When she woke, the two men attempted to grab her while she was in bed. Again, the woman fought back and the men threatened to hit her with a hammer unless she remains quiet.”

Labans said the two suspects stole a cellphone and laptop before fleeing.

“The woman did not sustain any injuries but was in shock after the attack,” he said.

Wednesday's incidents comes after a family from Lesotho who were visiting Port Elizabeth over the weekend were attacked during an early morning robbery at a cottage in Walmer in Monday.