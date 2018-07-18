Rape survivor suing police for R6m wants closure
Civil case starts eight years after group of men attacked woman on PE beach – and are still at large
Andy Kawa was attacked by a gang of men while taking an evening walk along the beach.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.