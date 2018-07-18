Google’s cloud-computing service went down briefly‚ disrupting websites and apps hosted on the platform such as Snapchat‚ Discord and Spotify on Tuesday evening.

HeraldLIVE, was also affected‚ along with partner news websites‚ including TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE‚ SowetanLIVE‚ and DispatchLIVE.

Snapchatters were advised to stay logged in while the problem was being attended to.