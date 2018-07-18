i
Google Cloud crash disrupts websites‚ Spotify‚ Snapchat

By timeslive - 18 July 2018
The Google office in New York.
Image: Karen van Rooyen

Google’s cloud-computing service went down briefly‚ disrupting websites and apps hosted on the platform such as Snapchat‚ Discord and Spotify on Tuesday evening.

HeraldLIVE, was also affected‚ along with partner news websites‚ including TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE‚ SowetanLIVE‚ and DispatchLIVE.

Snapchatters were advised to stay logged in while the problem was being attended to.

Pokémon GO and Discord were also affected.

Users trying to access major websites were greeted with “502 errors”. Many people were confused by the outage and took to social media to vent their frustration.

Responding to the alert by Pokémon GO‚ one user tweeted: “Someone at 'The Internet' tripped over a cable. Lots of things went down.”

For the tech savvy‚ Google explained the nature of the problem. “We are investigating a problem with Google Cloud Global Loadbalancers returning 502s‚” Google said.

Once the problem was resolved‚ Google said: “We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a more detailed analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation.”

- TimesLIVE

