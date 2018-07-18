GALLERY | Mandela Day centenary flag flutters over the Bay

In celebration of Mandela Day, a special flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Donkin Reserve on Wednesday morning.

The special edition Nelson Mandela centenary flag was raised for the first time.

“It is an honour for us to carry the name of the great Tata Madiba, and an even bigger honour to raise the centenary flag on Mandela Day for the very first time.

"Our aim is to promote the spirit of kindness and humanity amongst our locals and visitors, whilst setting the tone for all the Mandela Day initiatives taking place around the city that day,” Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism CEO Mandlakazi Skefile said.