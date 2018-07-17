Two injured in gang shooting

Two people were injured in a gang shooting in Helenvale on Monday evening.

According to police, the motive for the shooting remains unknown however it is suspected to be gang related.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 6:45pm. A 19-year-old and 20-year-old were injured.

“The two victims were standing at the corners of Fichardt Street and Kobus Road in Helenvale when a suspect armed with a firearm started shooting at someone else. During the shooting, the two innocent victims were shot.”

Naidu said that the teenager was shot in the neck while the 20-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.

“The suspect fled after the shooting however, they are known to police.”

Asked about possible motives for the shooting, Naidu said that it was believed to involve a turf war between rival gangs in the area.

The victims are not being named for their safety and due to being complainants in the cases of attempted murder.

Naidu said that the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit was investgating the case.

This comes after Clevon Booysen, 26, and Chester Baartman, 20, were shot dead while standing in front of a house in Pienaar Street at around 8pm on Saturday night.

Naidu confirmed that no arrests had yet been made in the Baartman and Booysen murders and declined to speculate if the weekend shooting is linked to Monday's shooting.