‘Survivor’ Swartz still in with a chance

His tribe mates began painting a target on his back in the first episode of Survivor South Africa in May, but the Bay’s Tom Swartz has outlasted many of his detractors and now has a one in seven chance of winning R1m.

And, while Swartz and the remaining castaways on the idyllic Asia-Pacific paradise of the Philippines are still plotting against each other and competing in challenges on screen, they have been back in South Africa for months in real time.

Swart, 41, who grew up in Amalinda, East London, and matriculated at Port Rex, has been criticised by some of his tribe members for a range of perceived misdemeanours, including bellowing instructions during challenges and doubledipping a spoon. His name has also come up more than once in schemes to vote him out.

This week, Swartz said watching the show has been a struggle.

“Sitting at home now, watching what people really think, is the hardest part for me. Talk about back-stabbing!”

As the season has played out, so has the teasing from the public, friends and family.

“First I was bombarded with comments about lighting a fire and then licking a spoon and then licking my hand.

“Some comments really hurt, but for those who know the real Tom Swartz, nothing has changed at all.”

On a more positive note, Swartz’s well-honed outdoor skills, particularly his ability to haul seafood from the ocean, has drawn support from fans.

“Yes, [positive] comments have also been flooding in. Most feedback I receive face to face is positive.

“What we need to realise is, it is a social game to the end.”

While he is sworn to secrecy about the outcome of the season and whether he makes the Top 3, Swartz said it was tough not to give anything away.

“Oh, the pressure is huge. It is difficult to hold my tongue but I have to. It would spoil it if I run my mouth off.”

Being a celebrity had been crazy, he said.

“I get stopped in shops and waved at in traffic. People want pictures taken and ask so many questions.

“People want [selfies] all the time and I don’t mind that in the least.”

Swartz, who once said he had lost the equivalent “of an entire Backstreet Boy” in weight on the islands and whose diminishing stature is visible in every episode, said he now felt “better, stronger and [able to] face anything”.

“Life has changed a lot. I still love the outdoors and have just completed three youth holiday camps with 38 children.

“I love sharing my knowledge with others and if I can promote conservation and digital detox, all the better.”

Asked how his wife, Nicci, and children, Yasmin, 23, and Dyllan, 14, had reacted to his reality TV performance, Swartz said they were proud of him – so far.

“They are a little concerned about my table manners, but still love me for now.”