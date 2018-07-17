Former president Jacob Zuma’s lobola payment is a private affair for the families involved.

This is according to his brother, family spokesperson Ray Zuma‚ who said on Monday that lobola was not discussed outside the families of the bride and groom.

“In African culture‚ it’s none of your business! It’s not anyone else’s business‚” he said.

Ray was responding to a claim that his brother had not paid lobola for his fiancée‚ Nonkanyiso Conco, 24.

Her father‚ Fortescue Conco‚ reportedly told newspaper Isolezwe that the former president had reneged on a promise he had made telephonically that he would pay the dowry.

The bride-to-be gave birth to his son three months ago.

Conco claimed that his daughter and her mother had told him that Zuma had paid the family R184‚000‚ which was apparently used to buy cars. But he said this was not what was promised.

Conco said he was angry, as Zuma had disrespected him by not fulfilling his promise.

Nonkanyiso’s brother Shayimamba, referring to himself as the family’s only spokesperson‚ said he was angry at his father for his rant to the newspaper.

“I am angry and concerned about this. I haven’t been able to get hold of ubaba [dad].

“I may have to travel to Pietermaritzburg this week to see him‚ just to find out what this is all about.”

Shayimamba was adamant that Zuma had paid the agreed lobola “timeously and in accordance with our practices”.

“I will have to contact the Zuma family spokesperson to explain that we know the payment was made.

“It makes us look bad and I hope it doesn’t cause tension between the two families.”

He said his sister was concerned that her father’s rant might put a strain on the families’ relationship.

“She is not worried about her relationship with Zuma.

“She is worried about these claims because she doesn’t know where [they come] from – but I assured her we will get to the bottom of it‚” he said.