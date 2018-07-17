Fort Hare University calls off exams due to Nehawu protest

The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape has had to cancel what it hoped would be the last leg of their mid-year examinations.

The university’s exams have been disrupted by ongoing wage protests.

University spokesman Khotso Moabi said the university called off exams on Tuesday because of the disruption and noise caused by members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu)‚ who were picketing near the campus.

"We are consulting SAPS on what would be an acceptable way for Nehawu to exercise their rights but allow the exams to proceed‚" said Moabi.

Outside the university building‚ students are currently having their own meeting. They are believed to be planning to ask university management to abandon the last leg of exams and "donate" marks to the students.