Five men rob Theesecombe couple

A Port Elizabeth couple was robbed by five armed men who broke into their Theesecombe house during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the men, who had a firearm and knives, gained entry by forcing open a door of the Kragga Kamma Road house at about 2am.

“The couple were sleeping when they were awoken by two men standing inside the bedroom.

"A scuffle ensued with the suspects overpowering the couple and forcing them to lie on the floor.”

Labans said the suspects demanded money and valuables before ransacking the house.

“The men grabbed the television and other small items in the house before running off.

"Once they had fled, the 36-year-old man sounded the alarm and alerted the police.

"He sustained an injury to the elbow and a swollen cheek from being hit during the scuffle.”

“It is unclear at this stage whether the suspects had a getaway vehicle or fled on foot,” Labans said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.