WATCH LIVE | Barack Obama delivers Nelson Mandela Lecture

By Herald Reporter - 17 July 2018

Former US president Barack Obama is delivering the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live here: 

Watch live as President Obama delivers the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth by reflecting on his example of perseverance and vision and what lessons we can we draw from his legacy.

