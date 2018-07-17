WATCH LIVE | Barack Obama delivers Nelson Mandela Lecture
Former US president Barack Obama is delivering the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
Watch live here:
In the company of two gentlemen that respected Madiba. Thank you for revitalising his legacy. #MandelaLecture #MandelaObama #BarackObama pic.twitter.com/mZhdJ5sHEq— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 17, 2018
Cyril Ramaphosa, Barack Obama and Njabulo Ndebele behind the scenes ahead of the #NMAL2018 #MandelaLecture #MandelaObama #BeTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/Td3VGKItn6— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 17, 2018
In 5 minutes, @BarackObama will be on the #MandelaLecture stage. I am so excited to hear him speak.— Tamaryn Green (@TamarynGreen) July 17, 2018
🇿🇦#NMAL2018 pic.twitter.com/T6b3xP9SFN
So lovely seeing the beloved Mama Graca Machel at the #MandelaLecture this morning. pic.twitter.com/YHmnIP09Rs— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 17, 2018