Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson is an inspiration to the nation and all the children at St Stithians College, the school’s rector, Tim Nuttall, said.

Anderson attended St Stithians primary and the high school before leaving the institution in 2003.

The school has been a centre of attention after Anderson secured a place in the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday‚ which he lost.

Nuttall said Anderson received a good foundation at the school‚ which encourages holistic growth.

“The most important thing about our school is that it provides opportunities for talent to grow.

“We have brilliant academics‚ cultural achievers and a strong sport programme.

“Our emphasis is on holistic education.

“Our staff are very skilled in drawing out the best in the individual. It so happens that our boys’ tennis team is top-ranked in the country at the moment. There is a long history of tennis in the school‚” Nuttall said.

“What has been remarked about Kevin is that he is a real gentleman. He is affirming of the other players.

“That is the value system of what we are trying to achieve at the school.”

A number of former pupils of St Stithians College gathered at the Higher Ground restaurant‚ which is on the school’s premises in Randburg‚ to watch the final.

“For our boys and our staff to be watching Kevin‚ the first South African for 97 years to be in the [men’s] final of Wimbledon‚ it is truly inspiring,” Nuttall said.

“In sport it is wonderful to win‚ but the most important thing about sport is enjoyment and learning to lose.