Snow seekers escape unharmed after car slides off Sani Pass

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve an Audi Q5 that slid off an icy road on the snow-engulfed Sani Pass near Underberg on Sunday.

Nathan and Brigitte Renald were returning home to northern KZN from a night at the top of the snow-covered pass when their vehicle veered off the road and landed about 15 metres below against some rocks.

Snow Report SA’s Rob Ansell said the Renalds were heading down the pass when their Audi went off the road.

The couple is understood to have managed to climb out of the vehicle.

Paramedics at the scene reportedly said the couple were lucky to escape uninjured.

“Multiple sources confirm that nobody was hurt‚” said Ansell.

Berg Protection Services managed to stabilise the vehicle and anchor it with a rope.