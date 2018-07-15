By just being in the Wimbledon men’s final‚ Kevin Anderson has already achieved a lot‚ says the chairman of the Old Stithian Association‚ Shaun Edmeston‚ who attended the same school as the South African tennis star.

Speaking at the Higher Ground‚ a restaurant inside the St Stithian Boys’ College‚ he said although Anderson did not matriculate at the school "it is where his tennis was shaped".

"It is where he really started to excel. It's where he set the foundation to take tennis on as a career‚" said Edmeston.

Edmeston said he matriculated before Anderson but had met him a few times.

"He is an incredible man‚ hugely humble and incredibly talented. He's got an amazing love for the school. Every year he comes back to South Africa and talks to the boys and girls in the chapel...He’s got an amazing heart that wants to give back.

"He's playing on a court that so few people get to play on. For him to win today would be absolutely magnificent. If he doesn't win‚ he's done unbelievably well to get where he is.

"It is more than just pride for us as a school‚ it is an amazing day for us as South Africans. It's really everything that this school is about‚" said Edmeston.

As Edmeston spoke to TimesLIVE at the restaurant‚ more people filled the venue where there are screens for everyone to watch the historical moment.