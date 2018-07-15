Uber 'customer' holds driver at gunpoint

A local Uber driver was the victim of an attempted hijacking on Saturday night when a "customer" held him at gunpoint during a ride from Humewood to Mount Pleasant.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver, 30, picked the suspect up in Humewood around 8.30pm.

“On the way, in Glendore Road in Walmer, the 24-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed [it] at the driver,” said Naidu.

“He was ordered to stop and get out of his Volkswagen Polo Vivo.”

Naidu said the driver was robbed of his cellphone while he and the suspect were both outside the vehicle, but that the keys had been left in the ignition.

“As the suspect walked towards the vehicle [to drive away], the Uber driver ran after him and a scuffle ensued between both of them.

"Shots went off and the suspect sustained three gunshot wounds.”

The suspect ran to a nearby house in Beethoven Road where an ambulance was summoned.