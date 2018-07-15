Two men killed in suspected gang-related incident

Two men were killed in Helenvale at the weekend in what police suspect is a gang-related incident.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Clevon Booysen, 26, and Chester Baartman, 20, were standing outside a house in Pienaar Street on Saturday night around 8pm when unknown suspects fired shots at them.

“Both victims died on the scene,” said Naidu.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, [but] police believe that the incident is gang-related.”

Naidu appealed to Helenvale residents to assist police in the search for the murder suspects.

“Information may be provided anonymously or voluntarily, and all information is strictly confidential.”

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests can contact Colonel Mike Grobler on 082 442 1825.