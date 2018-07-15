Suspects bomb safe during hit at Uitenhage fuel station

Police are investigating a case of business robbery after explosives were used to open a safe during a hit at a fuel station in Uitenhage shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said three men, two armed with firearms, allegedly robbed the fuel station in Cuyler Street at about 11:45pm.

“It is believed suspects used explosives to open a drop-in safe, while employees were locked inside a store room.

“[The] suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in an unknown getaway vehicle.

“Police are following all leads,” Nkohli said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Andile Gusha at 082 441 8139.