Suspected thief found hiding in ceiling at EC school

A 19-year-old man who allegedly broke into a high school in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape was found by police hiding in the school’s ceiling.

“Police were alerted about burglary business that took place at a high school at Dutywa town on Thursday at about 10pm.

“Police searched for the suspect and found him hiding in the ceiling with school property that is valued at R3‚500‚” police said.

The suspect was arrested and has been charged with burglary of a business.

He is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.