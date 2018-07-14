Snow blankets SA again
Snow blanketed vast parts of South Africa's mountainous regions on Saturday in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and large parts of the Drakensberg.
Neighbouring Lesotho also received its fair share of snow‚ according to Rob Ansell of the Snow Report SA.
Spectacular winter wonderland-like images were posted on the Snow Report's Facebook page‚ illustrating the extent of the snowfall.
Rob reports on the morning snow from the deck at AfriSki. There is a beautiful blanket of snow on the ground and some nice well-groomed slopes to ski or snowboard on.Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 14 July 2018
At the popular Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho‚ between 4 to 5cm of snow fell overnight.
Ansell said resort staff had been hard at work on Saturday morning clearing the roads‚ which were closed to 2X4 vehicles.
Snow also fell at the Sani Pass region in the Drakensberg.
Snow watchers also shared pictures of snow covered mountain ranges‚ visible in Clarens and Ficksburg in the Free State.
"A little snow was spotted this morning on our cameras at Mountain Shadows Hotel‚ Barkly Pass in the Eastern Cape. Quite a few centimetres of snow fell late on Friday night at Tiffindell Ski Resort outside the town of Rhodes‚ also in the Eastern Cape‚" said Ansell.
The Matroosberg Private Reserve‚ in Ceres‚ Western Cape was also blanketed with snow on Friday.
- TimesLIVE