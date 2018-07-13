Schoenies mining given go-ahead
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is also challenging the approval.
Controversial Schoenmakerskop sand-mining project approved despite the objections of residents
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.