Cold front to bring in chills

Temperatures across the Eastern Cape are expected to drop to the mid-teens from Friday as another cold front sweeps across the province, bringing with it chilly and rainy weather – with snow in some parts.

SA Weather Service forecaster Tennielle Ah Shene said rain and showers were expected.

“Higher rainfall amounts of between 15 and 20mm [are] anticipated along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape [while] the northwestern areas of the province are expecting around 5mm for the weekend,” Ah Shene said.

She said light snowfalls were expected on the Coetzeesberge between GraaffReinet and Somerset East late on Friday afternoon.