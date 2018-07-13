3rd Ave dip project starts

The construction of the 3rd Avenue dip suspension bridge near the William Moffett Expressway has commenced, with phase one of three under way to construct a temporary bypass joining Restitution and 3rd avenues.

Construction of the first phase costing about R13-million started in June, with a deadline of December 15. The ultimate goal is for traffic to be diverted from the troublesome dipped section of road.

The first phase will see the road being extended from Restitution Avenue to a connection point along Glen Hurd Drive.

Along the extension will be a traffic circle where another road will be constructed to join the William Moffett Expresstion way – at the traffic lights in front of Williams Hunt.

Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron on Thursday confirmed the R13m figure and deadline for the first phase.

“There will be no traffic management as the bypass will tie into the existing road,” Baron said.

“The existing road leading into the 3rd Avenue dip will be blanked and all traffic will be directed from Restitution Avenue. Traffic will not be affected during construction.

“The road might be closed for a weekend to do the tie-in.”

A Wavelengths Construction site supervisor, who did not want to be named, said the aim was to ease traffic congestion in the dip and allow for an easier transition into phase two, which is the widening of the road from Continental Butchery to the start of the dip.

The third phase is construcstage of the suspension bridge which is about 30m long, according to the supervisor.

“We are busy constructing a temporary bypass.

“When this road is done, the entrance to the dip [from Alan Drive] will be closed.

“Everything will be done first – the new road will be opened closer to the end of the year,” he said.

“Phase two will kick in next year, but is dependent on funding. From what I understand, the bridge itself will be about R120-million.”

However, Baron said at this he was unable to confirm details of phase two and three as both were dependent on future budget allocation.