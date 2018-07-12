One killed and another injured in rank shooting

A man was shot dead and another wounded while waiting for a bus in Missionvale on Thursday morning.

The shooting happening at about 6:30am when Bonani Momo, 40, who goes by the alias ‘Rasta’, was shot in the back of the head at a bus stop in Old Uitenhage Road.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Momo and another man were waiting at the bus stop when they were attacked.

“We do not know why or how many suspects were involved. The motive also remains unknown as nothing appears to be stolen,” she said.

The other victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the back while trying to flee.

“Only once the witness is in a stable condition will we be able to interview him for more details,” Naidu said.

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.