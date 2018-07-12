Kitchen sponges‚ ginger‚ extended breastfeeding and jumping up and down after sex will not prevent you from falling pregnant.

On World Population Day on Wednesday‚ the United Nations said 50 years after global leaders recognised family planning as a human right‚ people were still resorting to ineffective and harmful methods to prevent conception.

Often based on rumours and myths‚ these ranged from using damaging chemicals to household supplies.

“Some involve ingesting or inserting harsh chemicals into the body. Disinfectant‚ vinegar and lemon juice‚ for instance‚ are sometimes used vaginally.

“These can cause burns‚ irritation and other damage‚” the UN Population Fund said.

“Some people use herbs‚ such as ginger‚ that are useless in preventing pregnancy. Other herbs‚ like rue and neem‚ have been used since ancient times‚ but experts warn that there are no known dosages to make them safe or effective.”

In its latest report‚ “Unsafe‚ unreliable: Dangerous pregnancy methods”‚ the UN agency found that these methods were used all over the world.

In at least one country‚ the stiff wrapper of a Popsicle (ice lolly) is used as a condom.

Sri Lankan professor Hemantha Senanayake said in the report that some used plastic bags or balloons as condoms.

“But condoms are made using advanced technology, while plastic and balloons are prone to breakage.”