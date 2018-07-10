Former president Jacob Zuma has fired his longtime attorney Michael Hulley‚ weeks before he is due back in court to face corruption and racketeering charges.

“I can confirm former president Zuma terminated my mandate two weeks ago,” Hulley said.

“I am no longer acting for him in any of his current matters.” He declined to comment further.

Former Denel board chair Daniel Mantsha‚ a known Gupta associate‚ is Zuma’s new attorney.

Mantsha resigned from Denel a few days after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his first shake-up of the cabinet after Zuma was ousted.

Mantsha has been implicated in allegations of state capture. A tranche of leaked emails last year disclosed what appeared to be highly damaging correspondence between Mantsha and the Gupta family about the establishment of Denel Asia‚ a joint venture between the group and associates of the Guptas.

Hulley was axed days before the presidency confirmed the state would fund only the costs of Zuma’s criminal defence if and when he went to trial.

Zuma is due back in court on July 27.