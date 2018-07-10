Three arrested, stolen gun confiscated

Three men were arrested and a stolen firearm recovered during a brief car chase in Rink Street, Central, on Tuesday morning.

The arrest was made by alert Metro Police officials who were patrolling the area.

Bay Metro Police Chief Yolanda Faro said the bust came after an old model VW Jetta was spotted driving slowly in Rink Street at about 1:30am.

“The members followed the vehicle and when they turned on their blue lights to signal for the car to stop, the driver attempted to speed away,” she said.

“A brief chase ensued down from Rink Street into Doncaster Road before the vehicle was forced off the road in Park Lane.”

Faro said one of the passengers was seen throwing “an object” out of the window during the pursuit.

“Once the vehicle was stopped, members arrested all three occupants while one of the officials backtracked the car's movements looking for what was thrown out of the window,” she said.

“A .38 revolver, which had three spent cartridges inside, was found lying further down the road.”

The firearm was reported stolen after a burglary in Walmer in April.