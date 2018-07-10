One dead‚ at least 20 others injured in Pretoria plane crash

One person was killed‚ two pilots critically injured and a passenger suffered a double amputation in an airplane crash north of Pretoria late on Tuesday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med Chief Operating Officer Jurgen Kotze said the pilots were being transported to the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Paramedics said the plane crash had left at least 20 people injured.

Paramedic Xander Loubser from BestCare Ambulance Service confirmed the crash happened about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.

“There are critical patients‚” Loubser said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ were on the scene treating and triaging the injured.

“Initial reports show that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“Paramedics are treating the patients and will thereafter transport them to a nearby hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said their investigators were on their way to the crash.

Timothy Connor Brandt posted photographs of the airplane on the Facebook group Dutch Aviation Photographers Group.

“Seen on Sunday morning at Pretoria's Wonderboom Airport‚ ex Rovos Air Convair 340 ZS-BRV‚” the caption read.

According to Brandt‚ the plane was repainted in “the classic Martinair scheme for its imminent departure to its new home at the Aviodrome Lelystad in the Netherlands”.

He added the airplane was set to arrive in Europe on July 23.

“It is a pity that the titles have not been applied yet but I am still nevertheless ecstatic to be able to get some nice photos of this stunning old aeroplane one final time.”