i
News

MBDA moves to get Bayworld revamp started

Plans, finance and mandate issues being addressed

By Siyamtanda Capa - 10 July 2018

The MBDA is also considering the possibility of roping in the Eastern Cape Development Corporation for potential funding.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Street Parade
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA

Most Read

X