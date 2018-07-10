MBDA moves to get Bayworld revamp started
Plans, finance and mandate issues being addressed
The MBDA is also considering the possibility of roping in the Eastern Cape Development Corporation for potential funding.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.