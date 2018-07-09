Scepticism at R130m school upgrade news

Gamble Street High School in Uitenhage is set to receive a R130m upgrade.

However, staff are sceptical, saying a similar promise was made by the department of education in 2011.

In March, department spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said R130m had been budgeted for upgrading the school.

The figure was confirmed on Friday by another department spokesman, Malibongwe Mtima, who said the project was in the process of going to tender.

However, staff were shocked by the news at the weekend – as they have yet to see the initial R6m renovations discussed in 2011, and say no communication has been sent from the department about the new upgrade.

According to teacher and school building committee chair William Human, the initial plan – to renovate the condemned boys’ and girls’ hostels and construct a new school wing with 24 classrooms – had fallen by the wayside.