Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been formally charged with corruption‚ his lawyer has confirmed.

The charge relates to his involvement in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Duduzane Zuma faces an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit corruption.

Lawyer Rudi Krause spoke to TImesLIVE just after Zuma had been processed at the Johannesburg Central police station‚ and confirmed that the 34-year-old had agreed to hand in his passport as part of a bail agreement with the state.

“The state is not opposing bail‚” he said.

Duduzane Zuma arrived at the police station just after 7am this morning‚ and greeted journalists as he walked inside.“Hello‚” he said‚ “are you well?”

He will be appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court later this week‚ to face two charges of culpable homicide.