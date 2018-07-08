Two rhinos poached at Shamwari

Two rhinos were found shot dead at Shamwari Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

Shamwari vet Dr Johan Joubert said on Sunday that the adult white rhino cow and her calf had been shot with a rifle and their horns had been chopped off.

Eastern Cape police confirmed the incident.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Andre Swart said:"Good leads were found at the scene and are being followed up and we trust they will lead us to the suspects soon.

"We continue to urge game owners to be vigilant and check their game regularly."