Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has returned to South Africa from abroad‚ in time to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral on Saturday.

“I can confirm that he came into the republic last night [Thursday]. He was briefly detained by the SAPS and it was confirmed there is no warrant of arrest for him‚” his lawyer Rudi Krause said on Friday.

“He is in SA for his brother’s funeral and to appear in court on the culpable homicide charges.”

He was detained because a look-out had been circulated for him on the SAPS system on a 2016 Rosebank case.

Krause said police did not want to identify what this case was in regard to.

“At this stage‚ we do not know the nature of that case.”

The National Prosecuting Authority has told TimesLIVE there is currently no warrant for Duduzane – only the summons for him to appear in a Johannesburg court on Thursday July 12 to face two charges of culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.

Krause said Duduzane had been “briefly detained” at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night.

“No warrant of arrest was issued‚ and he was therefore not arrested.”

The law-enforcement officials‚ he said‚ had been professional in their conduct.

“They acted responsibly and were completely fair.”

Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma‚ 25‚ a lupus sufferer‚ died on Sunday.

His funeral service will be held at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg on Saturday‚ before being buried at the Westpark Cemetery.

He was the youngest of five children born to Zuma and his third wife‚ the late Kate Mantsho.

Twins Duduzane and Duduzile are his siblings.

The summons against Duduzane Zuma is in connection with the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers.

Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 when Zuma’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling.

Her fellow passenger‚ Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In August 2015‚ the NPA declined to prosecute Duduzane‚ though magistrate Lalitha Chetty found during an inquest that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by the younger Zuma’s negligent actions.

But after AfriForum prosecutor Gerrie Nel announced that it intended to pursue a private prosecution against Duduzane‚ the state sought representations from him on why he should not face charges.

