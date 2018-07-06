Pauw wrote an extensive open letter to Malema‚ which he posted on Facebook on Friday.“I was wrong in saying that you received a loan from Mazzotti to pay your tax bill. You in fact received a R1-million loan from Kyle Phillips – a business partner of Mazzotti and his co-director in Carnilinx‚ an independent tobacco company‚” he wrote.

Pauw referred Malema to an article in the Sunday Times from 2015‚ which quoted the EFF leader’s lawyer saying that Malema had received a loan from Phillips.

“You never denied any of these reports. I therefore assume that it is safe to say that it was true that you had received a R1-million loan from Phillips.”

Pauw said he would not apologise to Malema‚ because it was “irrelevant whether you took a loan from Mazzotti or Phillips‚ because - as I will show you - they are partners-in-crime in Carnilinx”.

Pauw said Phillips and Mazzotti both held a 16.6% share in the company. Carnilinx paid R200‚000 for the registration of the EFF as a political party in 2014.

Malema‚ he added‚ had called Mazzotti a “brother” when they discussed his book‚ The President’s Keepers‚ in October 2017.