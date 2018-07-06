i
Missing baby found after a month

By Timeslive - 06 July 2018
File picture.
Image: Pexels.com

A three-month-old baby‚ who was allegedly snatched from his sleeping mother’s side on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last month‚ has been found.

The baby’s Hibberdene-based family told police at the time that the mother was asleep with the child by her side before he disappeared.

It is believed that a man and his female friend were visiting the family at the time. Police launched a search for the man‚ who they believed would lead them to the child.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said the investigating team on Thursday followed up on a lead regarding the whereabouts of the missing baby.

"They went to a house at Phungula Street in Lamontville‚ where the baby was found.

"The baby was not in a good state and was admitted to hospital‚" said Zwane.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Umlazi and is expected to appear in court soon on kidnapping charges.

"Police are still searching for the remaining suspect‚" added Zwane.

- TimesLIVE

