Three stolen guns recovered in PE

Two men were arrested after three stolen firearms were recovered in two separate incidents in Bethelsdorp on Wednesday.

It has since been established that one of the firearms was stolen in King William's Town 15 years ago.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested after trying to flee from police at 11:30am on Wednesday.

“Members from the Bethelsdorp Task Team were patrolling in Brandt Street when they noticed two males moving suspiciously into an alley after they spotted the police vehicle. As the police vehicle pulled up next to the alley, one of the males started running,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The two police officials gave chase on foot.

“The chase continued into William Slammert Drive and finally ended in Denson Street. The teenager jumped over several walls of houses and was finally cornered by the members in a yard in Denson Street,” Naidu said.

“Police backtracked and found a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition was found thrown in one of the yard’s that the suspect jumped into.”

Then, Wednesday night, police received a tip-off of drugs and guns inside a house in Jenneker Street, Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the house was raided and two firearms, a 9mm stolen in Zwelitsha in King William's Town in September 2003 and revolver .38 stolen in Humewood in February 2018, were recovered and confiscated.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested inside the house. During the search, members also confiscated several rounds of ammunition as well as dagga which is thought to be for distribution,” he said.

In all the cases, the firearms have been sent to the ballistic and forensic laboratory.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said three more illegal firearms were now off the streets.

“Firearms are like gold to criminals who want to use them to commit crime and threaten communities. The recovery of three firearms should be seen as preventing further crimes and even possibly murders,” he said.

“Detectives will work to ascertain if these arrested youths can be connected to any other crimes used by these stolen firearms.”

Both men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.